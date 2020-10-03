Location of video shot by Arab mercenaries in Azerbaijan identified

PanARMENIAN.Net - A video of armed people dressed in the uniform of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan landed online on Saturday, October 3. The men, however, do not look like soldiers – e.g. they are unshaven – and are speaking Arabic.

Razm.info has now identified that the video was recorded close to the military unit of the border detachment of Azerbaijan's State Border Guard Service in the city of Horadiz.

Armenia was the first to report on Turkey's deployment of thousands of Syrian fighters to Azerbaijan on September 28. International media publications followed suit, as did reactions from the U.S., France and Russia.

Azerbaijan launched a large-scale offensive against Karabakh (Artsakh) in the morning of September 27, shelling Armenian positions and civilian settlements with large caliber weapons and rocket systems. Armenia and Karabakh have introduced martial law and total mobilization. The Armenian side has reported deaths and injuries both among the civilian population and the military. International and local journalists too have been injured in Azeri shelling of civilian settlements.