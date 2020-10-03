Azerbaijan launches rocket attack on Stepanakert
October 3, 2020 - 21:55 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Azerbaijani military launched a rocket attack on Nagorno Karabakh's capital Stepanakert on Saturday, October 3 evening, Armenian Defense Ministry spokeswoman Shushan Stepanyan said on Facebook.
The spokesperson also reported an exchange of fire of varying intensity across the Karabakh line of contact.
Azerbaijan launched a large-scale offensive against Karabakh (Artsakh) in the morning of September 27, shelling Armenian positions and civilian settlements with large caliber weapons and rocket systems. Armenia and Karabakh have introduced martial law and total mobilization. The Armenian side has reported deaths and injuries both among the civilian population and the military. International and local journalists too have been injured in Azeri shelling of civilian settlements.
