Karabakh President orders army to cease targeting Ganja military objects

PanARMENIAN.Net - Nagorno-Karabakh President Arayik Harutyunyan has ordered the Defense Army to stop targeting Azerbaijani military facilities in the city of Ganja, harutyunyan himself said in a Facebook post on Sunday, October 4.

"On my command, the Defense Army fired several rockets to neutralize military facilities located in Ganja," Harutyunyan said.

"At the moment, I have instructed the cease the fire to avoid civilian casualties.

"If the enemy does not come to the right conclusions, we will continue to strike proportionately and vigorously to dismantle and destroy the enemy's army and rear. We are determined as never before."

"Stop before it is too late," Harutyunyan told the Azerbaijani authorities.

Karabakh presidential spokesman Vahram Poghosyan said earlier that the Nagorno-Karabakh army has struck the military airfield in Ganja, the second biggest city in Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan launched a large-scale offensive against Karabakh (Artsakh) in the morning of September 27, shelling Armenian positions and civilian settlements with large caliber weapons and rocket systems. Armenia and Karabakh have introduced martial law and total mobilization. The Armenian side has reported deaths and injuries both among the civilian population and the military. International and local journalists too have been injured in Azeri shelling of civilian settlements.