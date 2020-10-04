Karabakh President orders army to cease targeting Ganja military objects
October 4, 2020 - 13:32 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Nagorno-Karabakh President Arayik Harutyunyan has ordered the Defense Army to stop targeting Azerbaijani military facilities in the city of Ganja, harutyunyan himself said in a Facebook post on Sunday, October 4.
"On my command, the Defense Army fired several rockets to neutralize military facilities located in Ganja," Harutyunyan said.
"At the moment, I have instructed the cease the fire to avoid civilian casualties.
"If the enemy does not come to the right conclusions, we will continue to strike proportionately and vigorously to dismantle and destroy the enemy's army and rear. We are determined as never before."
"Stop before it is too late," Harutyunyan told the Azerbaijani authorities.
Karabakh presidential spokesman Vahram Poghosyan said earlier that the Nagorno-Karabakh army has struck the military airfield in Ganja, the second biggest city in Azerbaijan.
Azerbaijan launched a large-scale offensive against Karabakh (Artsakh) in the morning of September 27, shelling Armenian positions and civilian settlements with large caliber weapons and rocket systems. Armenia and Karabakh have introduced martial law and total mobilization. The Armenian side has reported deaths and injuries both among the civilian population and the military. International and local journalists too have been injured in Azeri shelling of civilian settlements.
Top stories
The statement comes amid multiple media reports concerning the transfer of foreign fighters to Azerbaijan.
The profane and racist graffiti attack on San Francisco’s KZV Armenian School was discovered on July 20-21.
179 people have so far recovered from the disease in Karabakh, while 112 others are quarantined.
154 people have so far recovered from the disease in Karabakh, while 126 others are quarantined.
Partner news
Latest news
Aliyev's aide posts, then deletes photo of alleged Turkish soldier in Ganja The now deleted image is further proof that Turkey is directly involved in hostilities unleashed by Azerbaijan․
Armenian Defense Minister responds to Azerbaijani claims Davit Tonoyan's comments came in response to claims that Azerbaijan is going to expand the combat zone.
Armenia reports 571 new coronavirus cases, five deaths A total of 3483 tests have been performed in the past day, the National Center For Disease Control said.
Defense Ministry declares Armenia is not firing on Azerbaijan Also Sunday, Karabakh President's spokesman said that the Ganja airport in Azerbaijan is "no more".