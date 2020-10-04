Karabakh Foreign Ministry: Azerbaijan targeting groups of journalists

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Azerbaijani military is targeting groups of local, Armenian and international journalists, Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Sunday, October 4.

"Special groups have been formed by Azerbaijan with the task of following the movement of journalists, targeting and hurting journalists covering the hostilities as much as possible the," the statement said.

According to the Foreign Ministry, Azerbaijan is using live broadcasts and video materials prepared by journalists about the hostilities.

The journalists currently covering renewed violence in Karabakh have all the press credentials necessary for working in conflict zones.

A group of reporters have been targeted when preparing stories in civilian settlements. Both Armenian and foreign journalists were injured on October 1.

Azerbaijan launched a large-scale offensive against Karabakh (Artsakh) in the morning of September 27, shelling Armenian positions and civilian settlements with large caliber weapons and rocket systems. Armenia and Karabakh have introduced martial law and total mobilization. The Armenian side has reported deaths and injuries both among the civilian population and the military. International and local journalists too have been injured in Azeri shelling of civilian settlements.