Civilians killed in Azerbaijan's shelling of Stepanakert, Shushi

PanARMENIAN.Net - Civilians were killed in Azerbaijan's shelling of the Nagorno-Karabakh capital of Stepanakert and the city of Shushi on Sunday, October 4.

Karabakh presidential spokesman Vahram Poghosyan confirmed the reports to Armenpress and said that civilians were killed and injured in the attacks.

Azerbaijan launched a large-scale offensive against Karabakh (Artsakh) in the morning of September 27, shelling Armenian positions and civilian settlements with large caliber weapons and rocket systems. Armenia and Karabakh have introduced martial law and total mobilization. The Armenian side has reported deaths and injuries both among the civilian population and the military. International and local journalists too have been injured in Azeri shelling of civilian settlements.