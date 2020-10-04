Karabakh army unveils footage of Azerbaijani soldiers fleeing Mataghis

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian Defense Ministry spokeswoman Shushan Stepanyan has published footage from the frontline which shows Azerbaijani soldiers fleeing the village of Mataghis in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh).

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev tweeted on October 3 and 4 that his army has captured Mataghis and the settlement of Jabrayil. Aliyev, however, deleted the tweet about Jabrayil minutes after posting it.

The Karabakh Defense Army had earlier published a video of the destruction of an Azerbaijani convoy en route to Mataghis.

Azerbaijan launched a large-scale offensive against Karabakh (Artsakh) in the morning of September 27, shelling Armenian positions and civilian settlements with large caliber weapons and rocket systems. Armenia and Karabakh have introduced martial law and total mobilization. The Armenian side has reported deaths and injuries both among the civilian population and the military. International and local journalists too have been injured in Azeri shelling of civilian settlements.