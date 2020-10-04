Pashinyan on Russia's help: Treaty obligations will be honored if need be

PanARMENIAN.Net - Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has said that a treaty on a common air defense system between Armenia and Russia clearly stipulates when those armed forces can also be used ensuring the security of Armenia.

In an interview with Bild, Pashinyan reminded of the Russian 102nd Military Base operating in Armenia.

"The streaty stipulates certain cases. I am sure that Russia will honor its obligations if such cases emerge," Pashinyan said.

Azerbaijan launched a large-scale offensive against Karabakh (Artsakh) in the morning of September 27, shelling Armenian positions and civilian settlements with large caliber weapons and rocket systems. Armenia and Karabakh have introduced martial law and total mobilization. The Armenian side has reported deaths and injuries both among the civilian population and the military. International and local journalists too have been injured in Azeri shelling of civilian settlements.