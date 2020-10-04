Armenia refutes Azerbaijan's allegations of Mingachevir attack

PanARMENIAN.Net - Azerbaijan's allegations that Armenia has opened fire towards the Azerbaijani city of Mingachevir are false, Armenian Defense Ministry spokeswoman Shushan Stepanyan said Sunday, October 4.

"Armenia has not fired towards Azerbaijan from any kind of weapon. This is just one more consequence of the desperate convulsions of the Azerbaijani side," Stepanyan said in a Facebook post.

Nagorno-Karabakh presidential spokesman Vahram Poghosyan too refuted the Azerbaijani allegations․ In a conversation with Armenpress, Poghosyan said the Karabakh army has not opened fire towards the Mingachevir hydroelectric power station, thermal power station, the city, or the reservoir.

"We do not see any reason or need to strike [Mingachevir]," the spokesman said

Azerbaijan launched a large-scale offensive against Karabakh (Artsakh) in the morning of September 27, shelling Armenian positions and civilian settlements with large caliber weapons and rocket systems. Armenia and Karabakh have introduced martial law and total mobilization. The Armenian side has reported deaths and injuries both among the civilian population and the military. International and local journalists too have been injured in Azeri shelling of civilian settlements.