Armenia refutes Azerbaijan's allegations of Mingachevir attack
October 4, 2020 - 23:28 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Azerbaijan's allegations that Armenia has opened fire towards the Azerbaijani city of Mingachevir are false, Armenian Defense Ministry spokeswoman Shushan Stepanyan said Sunday, October 4.
"Armenia has not fired towards Azerbaijan from any kind of weapon. This is just one more consequence of the desperate convulsions of the Azerbaijani side," Stepanyan said in a Facebook post.
Nagorno-Karabakh presidential spokesman Vahram Poghosyan too refuted the Azerbaijani allegations․ In a conversation with Armenpress, Poghosyan said the Karabakh army has not opened fire towards the Mingachevir hydroelectric power station, thermal power station, the city, or the reservoir.
"We do not see any reason or need to strike [Mingachevir]," the spokesman said
Azerbaijan launched a large-scale offensive against Karabakh (Artsakh) in the morning of September 27, shelling Armenian positions and civilian settlements with large caliber weapons and rocket systems. Armenia and Karabakh have introduced martial law and total mobilization. The Armenian side has reported deaths and injuries both among the civilian population and the military. International and local journalists too have been injured in Azeri shelling of civilian settlements.
Top stories
Moderna’s proposed price would apply to the United States and other high-income countries.
According to reports, Hashimov was the Chief of Staff of the 3rd Army Corps of the Azerbaijani Army.
A spokesperson, said a doctor gave her a vaccination on Friday, then tested positive for the virus shortly after.
Czechs and foreign nationals with permanent or long-term residence will not be allowed to leave the country.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia: Azerbaijan is preparing the ground for provocation The Armenian side – both from Yerevan and Stepanakert – earlier refuted allegations of targeting Mingachevir.
Armenian official: Azerbaijan has lost 400 troops in the past day Hovhannisyan noted that Azerbaijan's losses have also hindered the activity of the Turkish Air Force.
Pashinyan on Russia's help: Treaty obligations will be honored if need be In an interview with Bild, Pashinyan reminded of the Russian 102nd Military Base operating in Armenia.
Azerbaijan using cluster munitions against Karabakh civilians Beglaryan presented the war crimes being perpetrated by Azerbaijan against the civilian population of Artsakh.