Armenia refutes Azerbaijan's allegations of Mingachevir attack

Armenia refutes Azerbaijan's allegations of Mingachevir attack
October 4, 2020 - 23:28 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Azerbaijan's allegations that Armenia has opened fire towards the Azerbaijani city of Mingachevir are false, Armenian Defense Ministry spokeswoman Shushan Stepanyan said Sunday, October 4.

"Armenia has not fired towards Azerbaijan from any kind of weapon. This is just one more consequence of the desperate convulsions of the Azerbaijani side," Stepanyan said in a Facebook post.

Nagorno-Karabakh presidential spokesman Vahram Poghosyan too refuted the Azerbaijani allegations․ In a conversation with Armenpress, Poghosyan said the Karabakh army has not opened fire towards the Mingachevir hydroelectric power station, thermal power station, the city, or the reservoir.

"We do not see any reason or need to strike [Mingachevir]," the spokesman said

Azerbaijan launched a large-scale offensive against Karabakh (Artsakh) in the morning of September 27, shelling Armenian positions and civilian settlements with large caliber weapons and rocket systems. Armenia and Karabakh have introduced martial law and total mobilization. The Armenian side has reported deaths and injuries both among the civilian population and the military. International and local journalists too have been injured in Azeri shelling of civilian settlements.

 Top stories
FT: Moderna aims to price Covid-19 vaccine at $50-$60 per courseFT: Moderna aims to price Covid-19 vaccine at $50-$60 per course
Moderna’s proposed price would apply to the United States and other high-income countries.
Azerbaijan reports seven new deaths among troopsAzerbaijan reports seven new deaths among troops
According to reports, Hashimov was the Chief of Staff of the 3rd Army Corps of the Azerbaijani Army.
Germany's Merkel goes into self-quarantineGermany's Merkel goes into self-quarantine
A spokesperson, said a doctor gave her a vaccination on Friday, then tested positive for the virus shortly after.
Coronavirus: Czech Republic closing bordersCoronavirus: Czech Republic closing borders
Czechs and foreign nationals with permanent or long-term residence will not be allowed to leave the country.
Partner news
 Articles
Compassion is key, no matter what

An Italian photojournalist’s journey through the pandemic

 Most popular in the section
Mutated Covid-19 strain found in Indonesia
Japan’s "flying car" travels 5-10min off ground with a person aboard
Paradise Islands off Brazil reopen only to visitors who've had coronavirus
Moderna vaccine "is well tolerated across all age groups"
Home
All news
Overview: World
Other news in this section
  Related sections
Society
 Latest news
Armenia: Azerbaijan is preparing the ground for provocation The Armenian side – both from Yerevan and Stepanakert – earlier refuted allegations of targeting Mingachevir.
Armenian official: Azerbaijan has lost 400 troops in the past day Hovhannisyan noted that Azerbaijan's losses have also hindered the activity of the Turkish Air Force.
Pashinyan on Russia's help: Treaty obligations will be honored if need be In an interview with Bild, Pashinyan reminded of the Russian 102nd Military Base operating in Armenia.
Azerbaijan using cluster munitions against Karabakh civilians Beglaryan presented the war crimes being perpetrated by Azerbaijan against the civilian population of Artsakh.