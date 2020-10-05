EU urges Karabakh parties to cease fighting immediately

PanARMENIAN.Net - High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Vice-President of the European Commission Josep Borrell has urges parties to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict to stop the fighting immediately․

"Spoke to ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan over the weekend. The increase of civilian casualties is unacceptable. Fighting should stop immediately. Negotiations should start as soon as possible under the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs," Borrell tweeted.

Azerbaijan launched a large-scale offensive against Karabakh (Artsakh) in the morning of September 27, shelling Armenian positions and civilian settlements with large caliber weapons and rocket systems. Armenia and Karabakh have introduced martial law and total mobilization. The Armenian side has reported deaths and injuries both among the civilian population and the military. International and local journalists too have been injured in Azeri shelling of civilian settlements.