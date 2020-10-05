EU urges Karabakh parties to cease fighting immediately
October 5, 2020 - 11:45 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Vice-President of the European Commission Josep Borrell has urges parties to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict to stop the fighting immediately․
"Spoke to ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan over the weekend. The increase of civilian casualties is unacceptable. Fighting should stop immediately. Negotiations should start as soon as possible under the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs," Borrell tweeted.
Azerbaijan launched a large-scale offensive against Karabakh (Artsakh) in the morning of September 27, shelling Armenian positions and civilian settlements with large caliber weapons and rocket systems. Armenia and Karabakh have introduced martial law and total mobilization. The Armenian side has reported deaths and injuries both among the civilian population and the military. International and local journalists too have been injured in Azeri shelling of civilian settlements.
Photo. Reuters
Top stories
Moderna’s proposed price would apply to the United States and other high-income countries.
According to reports, Hashimov was the Chief of Staff of the 3rd Army Corps of the Azerbaijani Army.
A spokesperson, said a doctor gave her a vaccination on Friday, then tested positive for the virus shortly after.
Czechs and foreign nationals with permanent or long-term residence will not be allowed to leave the country.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia reports 181 new coronavirus cases, seven deaths A total of 1054 tests have been performed in the past day, the National Center For Disease Control said.
Karabakh again urges Azeris to leave cities hosting military facilities A Karabakh presidential spokesman said that Azerbaijan is firing rockets on Stepanakert and Shushi.
Stepanakert under Azerbaijan's intensive rocket fire Nagorno-Karabakh]s capital Stepanakert is under Azerbaijan's rocket attack as of October 5 morning.
Karabakh army: Azerbaijan readying for a fresh offensive The Armenian Foreign Ministry said, meanwhile, that Azerbaijan is preparing to expand the geography of the war.