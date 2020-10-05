Lavrov: Russia, France, U.S. working on new statement on Karabakh
October 5, 2020 - 16:59 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The heads of the foreign affairs offices of Russia, France and the United States are preparing a statement on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a meeting with representatives of the Association of European Businesses on Monday, October 5.
"The presidents of Russia, France and the United States have issued a strong statement. Now we are preparing a statement by the foreign ministers of the three countries," Lavrov said, according to RIA Novosti.
France, Russia and the United States on October 1 demanded an immediate ceasefire between sides to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, calling for a return to negotiations without delay. They also called on the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan "to commit without delay to resuming substantive negotiations, in good faith and without preconditions, under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs."
Lavrov also said Moscow is maintaining communication with Turkey and Iran over the situation in Karabakh.
"We are in contact with the Armenian and Azerbaijani sides, [and] with Turkey and Iran as neighbors," the Russian foreign policy chief said.
Azerbaijan, with help from Turkey, launched a large-scale offensive against Karabakh (Artsakh) in the morning of September 27, shelling Armenian positions and civilian settlements with large caliber weapons and rocket systems. Armenia and Karabakh have introduced martial law and total mobilization. The Armenian side has reported deaths and injuries both among the civilian population and the military. International and local journalists too have been injured in Azeri shelling of civilian settlements.
