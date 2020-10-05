Azerbaijan bombing Karabakh kindergartens, schools (Photos, videos)
October 5, 2020 - 19:49 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Azerbaijani Armed Forces continue striking civilian infrastructure, including schools and kindergartens in Stepanakert, the capital of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).
Azerbaijan has been targeting civilian settlements from the very first moments of unleashing a major assault along the Karabah line of contact on September 27.
As a result of Azerbaijan's shelling and rocket fire, schools, kindergartens, residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure in the various cities of Karabakh have been damaged.
The Azeri army is also using cluster munitions to target civilian settlements and the peaceful population of Artsakh.
Armenian Defense Ministry representative Artsrun Hovhannisyan has said that the Azerbaijani Armed Forces are using LAR-160 multiple launch rocket systems to fire cluster munitions prohibited by humanitarian law into the civilians settlements of Karabakh.
A cluster munition is a form of air-dropped or ground-launched explosive weapon that releases or ejects smaller submunitions. Because cluster bombs release many small bomblets over a wide area, they pose risks to civilians both during attacks and afterwards․
Azerbaijan, with help from Turkey, launched a large-scale offensive against Karabakh (Artsakh) in the morning of September 27, shelling Armenian positions and civilian settlements with large caliber weapons and rocket systems. Armenia and Karabakh have introduced martial law and total mobilization. The Armenian side has reported deaths and injuries both among the civilian population and the military. International and local journalists too have been injured in Azeri shelling of civilian settlements.
Hayastan All-Armenian Fund has launched a fundraising campaign to support Nagorno-Karabakh amid Azerbaijan's aggression.
Top stories
Hovhannisyan reminded about Karabakh's warning addressed to the residents of cities hosting military facilities.
The statement comes amid multiple media reports concerning the transfer of foreign fighters to Azerbaijan.
The profane and racist graffiti attack on San Francisco’s KZV Armenian School was discovered on July 20-21.
179 people have so far recovered from the disease in Karabakh, while 112 others are quarantined.
Partner news
Latest news
Mnatsakanyan: World's top diplomats stress consequences of Azeri aggression Lavrov said earlier that the foreign offices of Russia, France and the United States are preparing a statement.
Armenian PM's son signs up to join the army as volunteer He also published a photo from the registration and enlistment office, wearing a military uniform.
Azerbaijan wants Turkey part of future Karabakh peace process Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev said Turkey must be involved in the Nagorno-Karabakh peace process․
Armenia PM: If we don't stand up now, we'll be subjected to genocide Nikol Pashinyan said Armenians will be subjected to genocide unless everyone stands up for the nation.