Armenia PM: If we don't stand up now, we'll be subjected to genocide
October 5, 2020 - 18:13 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said Monday, October 5 that Armenians will be subjected to genocide unless everyone stands up for the nation.
"The homeland needs you today," Pashinyan said in a message addressed to Armenian men discharged in the past year.
"Those who have been discharged during the past year are not subject to mobilization. I do not know why the law is written that way. Those are practically the most combat-ready guys, [and] the problem is the homeland needs those people today."
He said "this is not just about the Nagorno-Karabakh issue but a policy of continuing the Armenian Genocide."
"We must protect our people from Genocide, if we do not stand up now, we will all be subjected to genocide," the PM added.
Pashinyan urged men discharged in the past year to immediately enlist in the Armenian Army.
"We must stand side by side, shoulder to shoulder, and break the adversary's back. We must win," he added.
Azerbaijan, with help from Turkey, launched a large-scale offensive against Karabakh (Artsakh) in the morning of September 27, shelling Armenian positions and civilian settlements with large caliber weapons and rocket systems. Armenia and Karabakh have introduced martial law and total mobilization. The Armenian side has reported deaths and injuries both among the civilian population and the military. International and local journalists too have been injured in Azeri shelling of civilian settlements.
Hayastan All-Armenian Fund has launched a fundraising campaign to support Nagorno-Karabakh amid Azerbaijan's aggression.
Top stories
The parliament on September 16 approved the proposal with 116 votes in favor and one against.
Eight ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan – 95 shots overall – were registered on the border overnight.
In Armenia, takeaway food and a pint of beer (around 0.6 liters) cost £4.18 and £1.00, respectively.
A source has published a photo if one of the downed UAVs which it said is most probably ThunderB drone.
Partner news
Most popular in the section
Latest news
Karabakh army tricks Azeri troops into a trap, destroys entire unit When the Azeri soldiers attempted to seize the seemingly abandoned posts, they found themselves trapped.
Mnatsakanyan: World's top diplomats stress consequences of Azeri aggression Lavrov said earlier that the foreign offices of Russia, France and the United States are preparing a statement.
19 civilians killed in Azerbaijan's aggression against Karabakh The Artsakh Ombudsman's office said in an analysis that about 80 people have been wounded so far, of which 60 have sustained serious injuries.
Azerbaijan wants Turkey part of future Karabakh peace process Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev said Turkey must be involved in the Nagorno-Karabakh peace process․