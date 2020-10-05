Armenia PM: If we don't stand up now, we'll be subjected to genocide

PanARMENIAN.Net - Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said Monday, October 5 that Armenians will be subjected to genocide unless everyone stands up for the nation.

"The homeland needs you today," Pashinyan said in a message addressed to Armenian men discharged in the past year.

"Those who have been discharged during the past year are not subject to mobilization. I do not know why the law is written that way. Those are practically the most combat-ready guys, [and] the problem is the homeland needs those people today."

He said "this is not just about the Nagorno-Karabakh issue but a policy of continuing the Armenian Genocide."

"We must protect our people from Genocide, if we do not stand up now, we will all be subjected to genocide," the PM added.

Pashinyan urged men discharged in the past year to immediately enlist in the Armenian Army.

"We must stand side by side, shoulder to shoulder, and break the adversary's back. We must win," he added.

Azerbaijan, with help from Turkey, launched a large-scale offensive against Karabakh (Artsakh) in the morning of September 27, shelling Armenian positions and civilian settlements with large caliber weapons and rocket systems. Armenia and Karabakh have introduced martial law and total mobilization. The Armenian side has reported deaths and injuries both among the civilian population and the military. International and local journalists too have been injured in Azeri shelling of civilian settlements.

Hayastan All-Armenian Fund has launched a fundraising campaign to support Nagorno-Karabakh amid Azerbaijan's aggression.