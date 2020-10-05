Azerbaijan wants Turkey part of future Karabakh peace process

PanARMENIAN.Net - Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev said in an interview Monday, October 5 on the Turkish state broadcaster that Turkey must be involved in the Nagorno-Karabakh peace process after a potential future ceasefire, Reuters reports.

“Turkey must definitely be in any upcoming peace process. A peace process will surely be started. Clashes cannot go on forever, so the sooner the better,” Aliyev said on TRT Haber.

“Turkey is ... a big global potential ... and neighbour to the South Caucasus,” he said, adding Ankara’s position served as a “warning” to others.

Azerbaijan, with help from Turkey, launched a large-scale offensive against Karabakh (Artsakh) in the morning of September 27, shelling Armenian positions and civilian settlements with large caliber weapons and rocket systems. Armenia and Karabakh have introduced martial law and total mobilization. The Armenian side has reported deaths and injuries both among the civilian population and the military. International and local journalists too have been injured in Azeri shelling of civilian settlements.

Hayastan All-Armenian Fund has launched a fundraising campaign to support Nagorno-Karabakh amid Azerbaijan's aggression.