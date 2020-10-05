Azerbaijan wants Turkey part of future Karabakh peace process
October 5, 2020 - 19:08 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev said in an interview Monday, October 5 on the Turkish state broadcaster that Turkey must be involved in the Nagorno-Karabakh peace process after a potential future ceasefire, Reuters reports.
“Turkey must definitely be in any upcoming peace process. A peace process will surely be started. Clashes cannot go on forever, so the sooner the better,” Aliyev said on TRT Haber.
“Turkey is ... a big global potential ... and neighbour to the South Caucasus,” he said, adding Ankara’s position served as a “warning” to others.
Azerbaijan, with help from Turkey, launched a large-scale offensive against Karabakh (Artsakh) in the morning of September 27, shelling Armenian positions and civilian settlements with large caliber weapons and rocket systems. Armenia and Karabakh have introduced martial law and total mobilization. The Armenian side has reported deaths and injuries both among the civilian population and the military. International and local journalists too have been injured in Azeri shelling of civilian settlements.
Hayastan All-Armenian Fund has launched a fundraising campaign to support Nagorno-Karabakh amid Azerbaijan's aggression.
Top stories
Moderna’s proposed price would apply to the United States and other high-income countries.
According to reports, Hashimov was the Chief of Staff of the 3rd Army Corps of the Azerbaijani Army.
A spokesperson, said a doctor gave her a vaccination on Friday, then tested positive for the virus shortly after.
Czechs and foreign nationals with permanent or long-term residence will not be allowed to leave the country.
Partner news
Latest news
Karabakh army tricks Azeri troops into a trap, destroys entire unit When the Azeri soldiers attempted to seize the seemingly abandoned posts, they found themselves trapped.
Mnatsakanyan: World's top diplomats stress consequences of Azeri aggression Lavrov said earlier that the foreign offices of Russia, France and the United States are preparing a statement.
19 civilians killed in Azerbaijan's aggression against Karabakh The Artsakh Ombudsman's office said in an analysis that about 80 people have been wounded so far, of which 60 have sustained serious injuries.
Armenian PM's son signs up to join the army as volunteer He also published a photo from the registration and enlistment office, wearing a military uniform.