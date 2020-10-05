Armenian PM's son signs up to join the army as volunteer
October 5, 2020 - 18:41 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The son of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Ashot, is joining the army as a volunteer to participate in the large-scale hostilities unleashed by Azerbaijan along the Nagorno-Karabakh line of contact.
“I just signed up as a volunteer at the Central Military Commissariat. Dear fellow servicemen, it is our turn to serve the homeland," Pashinyan wrote on Facebook on Monday, October 5.
He also published a photo from the registration and enlistment office, wearing a military uniform.
Also Monday, Prime Minister Pashinyan said Armenians will be subjected to genocide unless everyone stands up for the nation.
Azerbaijan, with help from Turkey, launched a large-scale offensive against Karabakh (Artsakh) in the morning of September 27, shelling Armenian positions and civilian settlements with large caliber weapons and rocket systems. Armenia and Karabakh have introduced martial law and total mobilization. The Armenian side has reported deaths and injuries both among the civilian population and the military. International and local journalists too have been injured in Azeri shelling of civilian settlements.
Hayastan All-Armenian Fund has launched a fundraising campaign to support Nagorno-Karabakh amid Azerbaijan's aggression.
