Mnatsakanyan: World's top diplomats stress consequences of Azeri aggression
October 5, 2020 - 20:45 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan has said that French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun have stressed the dangerous consequences of Azerbaijan's aggression against Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) in conversations with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.
"In telephone discussion with Sergey Lavrov, Jean-Yves Le Drian and Stephen Biegun stressed the dangerous consequences of Azerbaijan aggression against Nagorno Karabakh and risks of ensuing deeper instability in region. Underlined immediate priority of cessation of hostilities," Mnatsakanyan said in a tweet Monday, October 5.
Lavrov said earlier that the foreign offices of Russia, France and the United States are preparing a statement on the Karabakh escalation.
Azerbaijan, with help from Turkey, launched a large-scale offensive against Karabakh (Artsakh) in the morning of September 27, shelling Armenian positions and civilian settlements with large caliber weapons and rocket systems. Armenia and Karabakh have introduced martial law and total mobilization. The Armenian side has reported deaths and injuries both among the civilian population and the military. International and local journalists too have been injured in Azeri shelling of civilian settlements.
Hayastan All-Armenian Fund has launched a fundraising campaign to support Nagorno-Karabakh amid Azerbaijan's aggression.
Top stories
Pashinyan said the Armenians used to live in Baku for centuries, "giving the city a genuine trait of multiculturalism."
Marina Ohanjanyan, spokeswoman for the Investigative Service, confirmed the news to PanARMENIAN.Net.
Putin said Russia appreciates relations with Armenia, which are based on friendshop and mutual respect.
The Prime Minister could not reveal exactly how many Tor systems had been delivered due to military secrecy.
Partner news
Latest news
Karabakh army tricks Azeri troops into a trap, destroys entire unit When the Azeri soldiers attempted to seize the seemingly abandoned posts, they found themselves trapped.
19 civilians killed in Azerbaijan's aggression against Karabakh The Artsakh Ombudsman's office said in an analysis that about 80 people have been wounded so far, of which 60 have sustained serious injuries.
Armenian PM's son signs up to join the army as volunteer He also published a photo from the registration and enlistment office, wearing a military uniform.
Azerbaijan wants Turkey part of future Karabakh peace process Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev said Turkey must be involved in the Nagorno-Karabakh peace process․