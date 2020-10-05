Mnatsakanyan: World's top diplomats stress consequences of Azeri aggression

October 5, 2020 - 20:45 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan has said that French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun have stressed the dangerous consequences of Azerbaijan's aggression against Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) in conversations with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"In telephone discussion with Sergey Lavrov, Jean-Yves Le Drian and Stephen Biegun stressed the dangerous consequences of Azerbaijan aggression against Nagorno Karabakh and risks of ensuing deeper instability in region. Underlined immediate priority of cessation of hostilities," Mnatsakanyan said in a tweet Monday, October 5.

Lavrov said earlier that the foreign offices of Russia, France and the United States are preparing a statement on the Karabakh escalation.

Azerbaijan, with help from Turkey, launched a large-scale offensive against Karabakh (Artsakh) in the morning of September 27, shelling Armenian positions and civilian settlements with large caliber weapons and rocket systems. Armenia and Karabakh have introduced martial law and total mobilization. The Armenian side has reported deaths and injuries both among the civilian population and the military. International and local journalists too have been injured in Azeri shelling of civilian settlements.

Hayastan All-Armenian Fund has launched a fundraising campaign to support Nagorno-Karabakh amid Azerbaijan's aggression.

