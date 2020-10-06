Relative calm reported in Karabakh overnight

Relative calm reported in Karabakh overnight
October 6, 2020 - 10:24 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - After the international community's numerous calls to cease hostilities in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone immediately, the situation along the line of contact was relatively calm overnight, Armenian Defense Ministry spokeswoman Shushan Stepanyan said on Tuesday, October 6.

"In the event of further escalation, the entire responsibility will rest with the military-political leadership of Azerbaijan," Stepanyan added.

Azerbaijan, with help from Turkey, launched a large-scale offensive against Karabakh (Artsakh) in the morning of September 27, shelling Armenian positions and civilian settlements with large caliber weapons and rocket systems. Armenia and Karabakh have introduced martial law and total mobilization. The Armenian side has reported deaths and injuries both among the civilian population and the military. International and local journalists too have been injured in Azeri shelling of civilian settlements.

Donations can be made to Hayastan All-Armenian Fund, which has launched a fundraising campaign to support Karabakh amid Azerbaijan's aggression.

