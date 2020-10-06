Relative calm reported in Karabakh overnight
October 6, 2020 - 10:24 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - After the international community's numerous calls to cease hostilities in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone immediately, the situation along the line of contact was relatively calm overnight, Armenian Defense Ministry spokeswoman Shushan Stepanyan said on Tuesday, October 6.
"In the event of further escalation, the entire responsibility will rest with the military-political leadership of Azerbaijan," Stepanyan added.
Azerbaijan, with help from Turkey, launched a large-scale offensive against Karabakh (Artsakh) in the morning of September 27, shelling Armenian positions and civilian settlements with large caliber weapons and rocket systems. Armenia and Karabakh have introduced martial law and total mobilization. The Armenian side has reported deaths and injuries both among the civilian population and the military. International and local journalists too have been injured in Azeri shelling of civilian settlements.
Donations can be made to Hayastan All-Armenian Fund, which has launched a fundraising campaign to support Karabakh amid Azerbaijan's aggression.
Top stories
Hovhannisyan reminded about Karabakh's warning addressed to the residents of cities hosting military facilities.
The statement comes amid multiple media reports concerning the transfer of foreign fighters to Azerbaijan.
The profane and racist graffiti attack on San Francisco’s KZV Armenian School was discovered on July 20-21.
179 people have so far recovered from the disease in Karabakh, while 112 others are quarantined.
Partner news
Latest news
Covid-19: Armenia infections grew by 406 in the past day A total of 1926 tests have been performed in the past day, the National Center For Disease Control said.
Armenia Ombudsman: Azerbaijan using terrorist methods for ethnic cleansing The war against Karabakh pursues a policy encouraging terrorist methods, Arman Tatoyan said.
Mnatsakanyan: World's top diplomats stress consequences of Azeri aggression Lavrov said earlier that the foreign offices of Russia, France and the United States are preparing a statement.
Armenian PM's son signs up to join the army as volunteer He also published a photo from the registration and enlistment office, wearing a military uniform.