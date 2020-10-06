Karabakh army reports 21 more deaths, raising the toll to 240
October 6, 2020 - 14:10 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Defense Army of Nagorno Karabakh has reported 21 more deaths in fighting against Azerbaijan.
Since September 27 morning, when Azerbaijan launched a major assault against Karabakh, 240 Armenian soldiers, including several volunteers, have been killed.
The Artsakh Human Rights Defender revealed on Monday, October 5 that 19 civilians were killed in Azerbaijan's shelling of settlements between September 27 and October 4.
Also, two civilians have been killed in Armenia since the beginning of hostilities.
Azerbaijan, with help from Turkey, launched a large-scale offensive against Karabakh (Artsakh) in the morning of September 27, shelling Armenian positions and civilian settlements with large caliber weapons and rocket systems. Armenia and Karabakh have introduced martial law and total mobilization. The Armenian side has reported deaths and injuries both among the civilian population and the military. International and local journalists too have been injured in Azeri shelling of civilian settlements.
Donations can be made to Hayastan All-Armenian Fund, which has launched a fundraising campaign to support Karabakh amid Azerbaijan's aggression.
