Stepanakert under Azerbaijan's rocket fire again
October 6, 2020 - 17:13 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Nagorno-Karabakh's capital Stepanakert is under Azerbaijan's rocket fire again, according to Armenian Defense Ministry spokeswoman Shushan Stepanyan.
Karabakh presidential spokesman Vahram Poghosyan said the Defense Army has dealt serious blows, causing significant losses of manpower and military equipment on the Azerbaijani side.
"And the large-scale attack launched hours ago in the south of the frontline is the last futile attempt to achieve some result," Poghosyan said.
Commenting on the new offensive, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said the responsibility for the consequences rests with the Azerbaijani authorities.
Azerbaijan, with help from Turkey, launched a large-scale offensive against Karabakh (Artsakh) in the morning of September 27, shelling Armenian positions and civilian settlements with large caliber weapons and rocket systems. Armenia and Karabakh have introduced martial law and total mobilization. The Armenian side has reported deaths and injuries both among the civilian population and the military. International and local journalists too have been injured in Azeri shelling of towns and villages.
Donations can be made to Hayastan All-Armenian Fund, which has launched a fundraising campaign to support Karabakh amid Azerbaijan's aggression.
Top stories
Hovhannisyan reminded about Karabakh's warning addressed to the residents of cities hosting military facilities.
The statement comes amid multiple media reports concerning the transfer of foreign fighters to Azerbaijan.
The Embassy of Armenia to the UAE said more details about the time of the event will be provided later.
The profane and racist graffiti attack on San Francisco’s KZV Armenian School was discovered on July 20-21.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia: Azerbaijan deploys reserve forces hours after OSCE MG statement The Armed Forces of Azerbaijan have launched a large-scale attack in the south of the line of contact.
Azerbaijani Army ordered to continue offensive against Karabakh Armenian had earlier reiterated the need for an immediate cessation of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh.
Official: Karabakh situation remains stable but tense A presidential spokesperson said the Defense Army is inflicting new losses on the adversary’s terrorist units.
Convoy with Turkish, Azeri flags filmed disturbing Istanbul Armenian district A massive convoy of cars carrying the Turkish and Azerbaijani flags was filmed endlessly honking their horns.