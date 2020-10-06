Stepanakert under Azerbaijan's rocket fire again

PanARMENIAN.Net - Nagorno-Karabakh's capital Stepanakert is under Azerbaijan's rocket fire again, according to Armenian Defense Ministry spokeswoman Shushan Stepanyan.

Karabakh presidential spokesman Vahram Poghosyan said the Defense Army has dealt serious blows, causing significant losses of manpower and military equipment on the Azerbaijani side.

"And the large-scale attack launched hours ago in the south of the frontline is the last futile attempt to achieve some result," Poghosyan said.

Commenting on the new offensive, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said the responsibility for the consequences rests with the Azerbaijani authorities.

Azerbaijan, with help from Turkey, launched a large-scale offensive against Karabakh (Artsakh) in the morning of September 27, shelling Armenian positions and civilian settlements with large caliber weapons and rocket systems. Armenia and Karabakh have introduced martial law and total mobilization. The Armenian side has reported deaths and injuries both among the civilian population and the military. International and local journalists too have been injured in Azeri shelling of towns and villages.

Donations can be made to Hayastan All-Armenian Fund, which has launched a fundraising campaign to support Karabakh amid Azerbaijan's aggression.