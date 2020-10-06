Witness: Smerch projectiles land near ICRC office in Stepanakert

PanARMENIAN.Net - Several Smerch rocket projectiles landed next to the International Red Cross office in Stepanakert, Nagorno-Karabakh on Tuesday, October 6, the Nagorno-Karabakh infocenter cited a witness as saying.

Stepanakert is under Azerbaijan's rocket fire again, according to Armenian Defense Ministry spokeswoman Shushan Stepanyan.

Azerbaijan, with help from Turkey, launched a large-scale offensive against Karabakh (Artsakh) in the morning of September 27, shelling Armenian positions and civilian settlements with large caliber weapons and rocket systems. Armenia and Karabakh have introduced martial law and total mobilization. The Armenian side has reported deaths and injuries both among the civilian population and the military. International and local journalists too have been injured in Azeri shelling of towns and villages.

Donations can be made to Hayastan All-Armenian Fund, which has launched a fundraising campaign to support Karabakh amid Azerbaijan's aggression.