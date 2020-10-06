Merkel stresses Karabakh ceasefire in video call with Erdogan
October 6, 2020 - 21:45 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict during a video conference on Tuesday, October 6.
According to Merkel's office, the Chancellor spoke out in favor of a ceasefire and talks aimed at substantial progress in the Minsk Group of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).
Merkel earlier discussed the recent flare-up in Karabakh with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev over the phone.
Azerbaijan, with help from Turkey, launched a large-scale offensive against Karabakh (Artsakh) in the morning of September 27, shelling Armenian positions and civilian settlements with large caliber weapons and rocket systems. Armenia and Karabakh have introduced martial law and total mobilization. The Armenian side has reported deaths and injuries both among the civilian population and the military. International and local journalists too have been injured in Azeri shelling of towns and villages.
Donations can be made to Hayastan All-Armenian Fund, which has launched a fundraising campaign to support Karabakh amid Azerbaijan's aggression.
