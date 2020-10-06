Armenia PM hints at no unilateral concessions over Karabakh
October 6, 2020 - 22:58 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has said that the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict can be solved through compromise from both sides.
"Conflict resolution must be based on compromise. Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenia are ready to make concessions only if Azerbaijan is ready to make concessions too," Pashinyan said in an interview with AFP.
The PM's comments were misinterpreted as readiness by Armenia to make concessions on the Karabakh issue.
Azerbaijan, with help from Turkey, launched a large-scale offensive against Karabakh (Artsakh) in the morning of September 27, shelling Armenian positions and civilian settlements with large caliber weapons and rocket systems. Armenia and Karabakh have introduced martial law and total mobilization. The Armenian side has reported deaths and injuries both among the civilian population and the military. International and local journalists too have been injured in Azeri shelling of towns and villages.
Donations can be made to Hayastan All-Armenian Fund, which has launched a fundraising campaign to support Karabakh amid Azerbaijan's aggression.
Pashinyan said the Armenians used to live in Baku for centuries, "giving the city a genuine trait of multiculturalism."
Marina Ohanjanyan, spokeswoman for the Investigative Service, confirmed the news to PanARMENIAN.Net.
Putin said Russia appreciates relations with Armenia, which are based on friendshop and mutual respect.
The Prime Minister could not reveal exactly how many Tor systems had been delivered due to military secrecy.
