Karabakh President calls for an international anti-terrorism coalition

PanARMENIAN.Net - Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) President Arayik Harutyunyan has called for the establishment of an international anti-terrorism coalition, amid continuing hostilities in Karabakh.

"Artsakh and Armenia are literally at the forefront of the fight against international terrorism today. However, this case is different in that the enemy is hiding behind the flag of a UN member state," Harutyunyan wrote on Facebook Tuesday, October 6.

Harutyunyan said networks of international terrorists and jihadists transferred to Azerbaijan are now threatening the civilian populations of Karabakh and Armenia.

"Today Turkey, which consistently nourishes and manages these networks, uses Azerbaijan as a tool to create a new hotbed of international terrorism in the South Caucasus.

He believes all the countries of the world must come together to prevent Turkey's plans to turn Azerbaijan into a hub of terrorism in the South Caucasus.

Azerbaijan, with help from Turkey, launched a large-scale offensive against Karabakh (Artsakh) in the morning of September 27, shelling Armenian positions and civilian settlements with large caliber weapons and rocket systems. Armenia and Karabakh have introduced martial law and total mobilization. The Armenian side has reported deaths and injuries both among the civilian population and the military. International and local journalists too have been injured in Azeri shelling of towns and villages.

Donations can be made to Hayastan All-Armenian Fund, which has launched a fundraising campaign to support Karabakh amid Azerbaijan's aggression.