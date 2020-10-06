Stepanakert, Shushi under Azerbaijan's rocket fire again

PanARMENIAN.Net - Nagorno-Karabakh's capital Stepanakert and the city of Shushi are under Azerbaijan's rocket fire again, Armenian Defense Ministry representative Artsrun Hovhannisyan said on Tuesday, October 6 evening.

Since the very first moments of its offensive against Karabakh, Azerbaijan has been shelling civilian settlements, using large-caliber rockets and cluster munitions to target peaceful populations.

"You're not capable of anything else but striking cities. You can only fight against civilians," Hovhannisyan said.

Azerbaijan, with help from Turkey, launched a large-scale offensive against Karabakh (Artsakh) in the morning of September 27, shelling Armenian positions and civilian settlements with large caliber weapons and rocket systems. Armenia and Karabakh have introduced martial law and total mobilization. The Armenian side has reported deaths and injuries both among the civilian population and the military. International and local journalists too have been injured in Azeri shelling of towns and villages.

Donations can be made to Hayastan All-Armenian Fund, which has launched a fundraising campaign to support Karabakh amid Azerbaijan's aggression.