Armenia denies striking Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline

Armenia denies striking Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline
October 6, 2020 - 23:38 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Azerbaijan's allegations that the Armenian forces have attempted to strike the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline is a blatant lie, Armenian Defense Ministry spokeswoman Shushan Stepanyan said on Tuesday, October 6.

"We have repeatedly said that we are not targeting oil and gas infrastructure. However, every military facility and object from which Artsakh will be fired at, will be destroyed," Stepanyan wrote on Facebook.

Azerbaijan, with help from Turkey, launched a large-scale offensive against Karabakh (Artsakh) in the morning of September 27, shelling Armenian positions and civilian settlements with large caliber weapons and rocket systems. Armenia and Karabakh have introduced martial law and total mobilization. The Armenian side has reported deaths and injuries both among the civilian population and the military. International and local journalists too have been injured in Azeri shelling of towns and villages.

Donations can be made to Hayastan All-Armenian Fund, which has launched a fundraising campaign to support Karabakh amid Azerbaijan's aggression.

 Top stories
Armenian PM's son signs up to join the army as volunteerArmenian PM's son signs up to join the army as volunteer
He also published a photo from the registration and enlistment office, wearing a military uniform.
Armenia approves paid paternity leave for new dadsArmenia approves paid paternity leave for new dads
The parliament on September 16 approved the proposal with 116 votes in favor and one against.
Armenia-Azerbaijan border situation remained calm overnightArmenia-Azerbaijan border situation remained calm overnight
Eight ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan – 95 shots overall – were registered on the border overnight.
Study: Armenia among Europe’s most affordable places for digital nomadsStudy: Armenia among Europe’s most affordable places for digital nomads
In Armenia, takeaway food and a pint of beer (around 0.6 liters) cost £4.18 and £1.00, respectively.
Partner news
 Articles
The growing trend of human microchipping

Means of control or convenience?

 Most popular in the section
Armenian gampr dogs save shepherd's life, die from snake bites
Armenia: Active Covid cases drop below 5000 for first time in three months
Armenia reports 139 new coronavirus cases, 214 recoveries
Official: Armenia will have coronavirus vaccine by spring 2021
Home
All news
Overview: Society
Archive for October 6, 2020
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Putin invites Armenian, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers to Moscow on Oct. 9 Putin called for an end to hostilities in Karabakh to arrange the exchange of bodies and prisoners.
Armenia: Karabakh will never target Azerbaijan's cultural monuments Armenian Defense Ministry representative Artsrun Hovhannisyan has said the Nagorno-Karabakh Defense Army is not going to target cultural monuments in Azerbaijan.
Russia working to arrange Armenian-Azeri Foreign Ministers' meeting Maria Zakharova said consultations are underway on the possible timing of such a meeting.
Hitting religious worship sites is a war crime, Armenia tells Azerbaijan The statement from the Armenian side comes after Azerbaijan twice hit the iconic Ghazanchetsots Cathedral.