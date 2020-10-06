Armenia denies striking Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline

PanARMENIAN.Net - Azerbaijan's allegations that the Armenian forces have attempted to strike the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline is a blatant lie, Armenian Defense Ministry spokeswoman Shushan Stepanyan said on Tuesday, October 6.

"We have repeatedly said that we are not targeting oil and gas infrastructure. However, every military facility and object from which Artsakh will be fired at, will be destroyed," Stepanyan wrote on Facebook.

Azerbaijan, with help from Turkey, launched a large-scale offensive against Karabakh (Artsakh) in the morning of September 27, shelling Armenian positions and civilian settlements with large caliber weapons and rocket systems. Armenia and Karabakh have introduced martial law and total mobilization. The Armenian side has reported deaths and injuries both among the civilian population and the military. International and local journalists too have been injured in Azeri shelling of towns and villages.

