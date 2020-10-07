Pashinyan says Russia has reaffirmed it will uphold treaties

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia's prime minister Nikol Pashinyan has revealed that Russian President Vladimir Putin has told him that Moscow will honor its commitments defined in treaties, if Armenian territory is attacked.

Speaking to the BBC's Jonah Fisher, Pashinyan said the region is facing assault from the combined forces of Azerbaijan, Turkey and terrorists from Syria.

Asked whether Russia will support Yerevan militarily in case Armenian territory is attacked, Pashinyan reminded of the treaty framework between two two countries.

"Those treaties set out that, indeed, in case of an imminent threat, defined under certain parameters, to the the territory of the Republic of Armenia, Russia shall uphold certain security commitments," Pashinyan said.

Fisher then asked it Putin has reaffirmed that commitment, that if Armenian territory is hit, Armenia will get Russian military support.

"You see, I will answer your question in political terms, in the way that the Russian Federation has assured that it will uphold commitments which are defined in the treaties.

Asked whether Putin has told him that, Pashinyan said: "Yes."

Azerbaijan, with help from Turkey, launched a large-scale offensive against Karabakh (Artsakh) in the morning of September 27, shelling Armenian positions and civilian settlements with large caliber weapons and rocket systems. Armenia and Karabakh have introduced martial law and total mobilization. The Armenian side has reported deaths and injuries both among the civilian population and the military. International and local journalists too have been injured in Azeri shelling of towns and villages.

Donations can be made to Hayastan All-Armenian Fund, which has launched a fundraising campaign to support Karabakh amid Azerbaijan's aggression.