Azerbaijan targets towns as Karabakh army thwarts more attacks
October 7, 2020 - 10:31 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Azerbaijan is again targeting Nagorno-Karabakh's capital, Stepanakert, and other settlements as of Wednesday, October 7 morning, Armenian Defense Ministry representative Artsrun Hovhannisyan said on Facebook.
Azeri troops attempted to advance in the south (near Jebrail) overnight, but were destroyed from the Armenian side's accurate rocket-artillery fire.
"At 6:30 am, after another rocket-artillery fire, the remnants of three enemy brigades fled the battlefield in panic, leaving more than 60 killed Azeri soldiers, as well as 22 destroyed and several dozen operational pieces of equipment behind," Armenian Defense Ministry spokeswoman Shushan Stepanyan said in a Facebook post.
"A large enemy POL storage depot was destroyed in the southeastern direction with a pinpoint fire of the Armenian units, which now have the chance of achieving more success in the various directions of the frontline."
Azerbaijan, with help from Turkey, launched a large-scale offensive against Karabakh (Artsakh) in the morning of September 27, shelling Armenian positions and civilian settlements with large caliber weapons and rocket systems. Armenia and Karabakh have introduced martial law and total mobilization. The Armenian side has reported deaths and injuries both among the civilian population and the military. International and local journalists too have been injured in Azeri shelling of towns and villages.
Donations can be made to Hayastan All-Armenian Fund, which has launched a fundraising campaign to support Karabakh amid Azerbaijan's aggression.
