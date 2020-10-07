Watch the destruction of Azerbaijani POL storage depot

PanARMENIAN.Net - Nagorno Karabakh Defense Army has published footage of the destruction of a large POL storage depot of the Azerbaijani army.

Azeri troops attempted to advance in the south (near Jebrail) overnight, but were destroyed from the Armenian side's accurate rocket-artillery fire.

The remnants of three enemy brigades fled the battlefield in panic, leaving more than 60 killed Azeri soldiers, as well as 22 destroyed and several dozen operational pieces of equipment behind.

Azerbaijan, with help from Turkey, launched a large-scale offensive against Karabakh (Artsakh) in the morning of September 27, shelling Armenian positions and civilian settlements with large caliber weapons and rocket systems. Armenia and Karabakh have introduced martial law and total mobilization. The Armenian side has reported deaths and injuries both among the civilian population and the military. International and local journalists too have been injured in Azeri shelling of towns and villages.

Donations can be made to Hayastan All-Armenian Fund, which has launched a fundraising campaign to support Karabakh amid Azerbaijan's aggression.