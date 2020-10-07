Armenian troops retake key height in Karabakh

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) Defense Army has improved its tactical position while severely damaging Azerbaijan's fighting capacity.

A joint unit formed by members of a volunteer regiment and a Defense Army spec-ops team has overrun Azerbaijani positions on the height of Varangatagh (Lulasaz), The Armenian Unified Infocenter said on Wednesday, October 7.

Hostilities continue across the Artsakh-Azerbaijan conflict zone.

Azerbaijan, with help from Turkey, launched a large-scale offensive against Karabakh (Artsakh) in the morning of September 27, shelling Armenian positions and civilian settlements with large caliber weapons and rocket systems. Armenia and Karabakh have introduced martial law and total mobilization. The Armenian side has reported deaths and injuries both among the civilian population and the military. International and local journalists too have been injured in Azeri shelling of towns and villages.

Donations can be made to Hayastan All-Armenian Fund, which has launched a fundraising campaign to support Karabakh amid Azerbaijan's aggression.