Greece recalls its Azerbaijan ambassador after offensive claims
October 7, 2020 - 12:50 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Greece has recalled its ambassador to Azerbaijan after "unfounded and offensive" claims by the Azeri government that Greece tolerated militants on its soil, Athens said on Wednesday, October 7, Reuters reports.

The Greek foreign ministry said it had filed a protest with the ambassador of Azerbaijan to Greece.

The Greek ambassador to Azerbaijan had been recalled to Athens for consultations, it said.

