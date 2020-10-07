Greece recalls its Azerbaijan ambassador after offensive claims
October 7, 2020 - 12:50 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Greece has recalled its ambassador to Azerbaijan after "unfounded and offensive" claims by the Azeri government that Greece tolerated militants on its soil, Athens said on Wednesday, October 7, Reuters reports.
The Greek foreign ministry said it had filed a protest with the ambassador of Azerbaijan to Greece.
The Greek ambassador to Azerbaijan had been recalled to Athens for consultations, it said.
Top stories
Moderna’s proposed price would apply to the United States and other high-income countries.
According to reports, Hashimov was the Chief of Staff of the 3rd Army Corps of the Azerbaijani Army.
A spokesperson, said a doctor gave her a vaccination on Friday, then tested positive for the virus shortly after.
Czechs and foreign nationals with permanent or long-term residence will not be allowed to leave the country.
Partner news
Latest news
Archeologist raises alarms over Azerbaijan’s shelling of ancient city Tigranakert is in the area of intensive war activity” and “has been shelled several times” by Azerbaijan.
Armenia: Turkey ending intervention, removing mercenaries a condition for Karabakh ceasefire Pashinyan doubled down on accusations that Turkey is already intervening militarily on behalf of Azerbaijan.
Putin confirms Russia will uphold CSTO treaties Vladimir Putin said he maintains constant communication with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.
Putin calls for ceasefire in Karabakh to end "tragedy" Russian President Vladimir Putin has described fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh as a "tragedy".