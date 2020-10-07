Putin calls for ceasefire in Karabakh to end "tragedy"
October 7, 2020 - 12:59 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Russian President Vladimir Putin has described fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh as a "tragedy" and called for an immediate cessation of hostilities.
"It's a tragedy. We are very worried, because Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Nagorno-Karabakh are all territories whose peoples are no strangers to us," Putin said on Wednesday, October 7.
"A huge number of Russian citizens maintain close, friendly relations with the republics. Of course, this is a huge tragedy, people are dying, heavy losses on both sides.
"We hope this conflict ends in the near future. But if it is not completely exhausted, apparently, this is still a long way off, we are calling, and I want to say this again, we are calling for a ceasefire."
Azerbaijan, with help from Turkey, launched a large-scale offensive against Karabakh (Artsakh) in the morning of September 27, shelling Armenian positions and civilian settlements with large caliber weapons and rocket systems. Armenia and Karabakh have introduced martial law and total mobilization. The Armenian side has reported deaths and injuries both among the civilian population and the military. International and local journalists too have been injured in Azeri shelling of towns and villages.
Donations can be made to Hayastan All-Armenian Fund, which has launched a fundraising campaign to support Karabakh amid Azerbaijan's aggression.
