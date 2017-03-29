PanARMENIAN.Net - Besides mentioning some historical facts and events, the RPA election program features Armenians’ creativity and the ability to make something out of nothing. “People are Armenia’s greatest asset,” it says.

The party promises to adhere to its principles and correct errors in main fields, including the governmental or juridical reforms, defense, economy and foreign policy.

Stressing the importance of personality in the army, the paper says, “No weapon as itself can determine the outcome of a battle. Armenian armed forces must be among the best in the world, as we have bravest soldiers and officers.”

It’s noteworthy that the army is described as the economy’s driving force. “The army can become a driving force of the country’s economy and technological development. The army is one of Armenia’s major consumers, who contribute to the economic progress.

As to the Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement, the program adds nothing new. “The final status of Artsakh Republic must be determined by its population. This is the principle we will never renounce.” At the same time, the party says that assisting Artsakh’s social and economic development will remain among the urgent tasks.

The ruling party doesn’t promise any drastic changes in foreign policy, accepting the blockade as a fact. “The goal of Armenia’s foreign policy is to develop international relations and increase the number of our supporters across the globe. It’s been 25 years already that our country is blockaded. We accept it as a fact and just move forward,” the party says.

It’s noteworthy that the document contains no word about normalization of relations with Turkey and Azerbaijan. It only says: “We live in a region with plenty of threats and dangers and a big possibility of hostilities. Azerbaijan’s attack in April 2016 and Turkey’s stance on the issue again proved that Armenia must continuously boost its security.”

RPA pledges to strengthen ties with Georgia, Iran, Russia and the European Union countries. While membership in the Eurasian Economic Union is viewed as a positive economic factor, cooperation with the European Union emerges as pivotal.

The party confesses that the current state of Armenia’s economy needs efficient solutions, including formation of a favorable environment for the local manufacturers to present their high quality and affordable production that will substitute imported goods at the market.

Sustainable development of marcoeconomy, creation of opportunities for investors and equal conditions for the economic entities are mentioned as the party’s priorities. However, this chapter doesn’t contain any specific numbers either.

Abstract wording is also used in the chapter regarding jobs and social security, which says that the state must create conditions for any working person to be able to provide the family with everything necessary for living. “We will support our working people,” the paper says, promising formation of a transparent and efficient system to improve the field.

However, this chapter lacks any information about the amount of minimal salary and pension as well.

Parliamentary elections in Armenia are due on April 2. Nine political forces, of which 4 are blocs and 5 are parties will race for the seats in the National Assembly.