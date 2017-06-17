PanARMENIAN.Net - The reaction of the Armenian authorities was rather tough. PAN presents this ‘conflict’ in quotations.

Piotr Switalski, EU Delegation head

We are aware of cases of vote buying, threats and voting guidance. There was even a photograph of doctors at a medical institution voting in place of patients. They may be minor phenomena but they have an impact. I appreciate the work of the CEC but it needs to enjoy a great deal of public trust. The elections were generally fair inside the polling stations. But they also demonstrated that the Electoral Code needs to undergo further improvement.

Tigran Mukuchyan, head of the Armenian Central Election Committee

When presenting viewpoints, honesty and sincerity are important. There is no need to dramatize and point out the failures that made only 1% of the general vote. This is an exaggerated reaction. No one says we mustn’t criticize and lay finger on flaws, but these elections were definitely a step forward.

Davit Harutyunian, Minister of Justice

I believe it was an attempt to meddle with our domestic affairs, which is inadmissible. As regards the electoral system, I think that experts of the relevant field but not ambassadors should express viewpoints on the issue.

Eduard Sharmazanov, Republican Party spokesman, National Assembly deputy speaker

I think that instead of speaking out about home policy issues, Piotr Switalski had better point out the positive trends, the course of reforms and the progress registered in the Armenian electoral system that contributed to the development of democracy. I will offer no more comments.