Armenia’s eleven
Who is who in the web of so many Sargsyans
The last name of the fourth president of Armenia elected by the National Assembly on March 2 is Sarkissian which is a differently-spelled version of Sargsyan (both pronounced Sargsyan in Armenian). This surname is one of the most popular ones in the country’s political elite. In the different periods of the history of independent Armenia, many state figures holding top state posts bore the family name in question. Here are the eleven highest-ranking Sargsyans of Armenia today.
March 3, 2018
PanARMENIAN.Net - Serzh Sargsyan, the third and current president, probably the future prime minister of the country
Armen Sargsyan, the fourth elected president
Vigen Sargsyan, defense minister
Tigran Sargsyan, Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission, former prime minister of Armenia
Narek Sargsyan, president of the State Committee for Urban Development, former minister of urban development and Chief Architect of Yerevan
Artak Sargsyan, lawmaker from the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA), a businessman, the owner of SAS supermarket chain
Louisa Sargsyan, lawmaker from the Tsarukyan bloc
Robert Sargsyan, lawmaker from the RPA, the brother-in-law of Yerevan mayor Taron Margaryan
Alik Sargsyan, lawmaker from the RPA, former police chief
Avet Sargsyan, lawmaker from the RPA, the son of former Sisian mayor Lavrent Sargsyan and brother of the current mayor Artur Sargsyan
Aram Sargsyan, lawmaker from Yelk bloc, younger brother of late defense minister Vazgen Sargsyan (a representative of the political but not the ruling elite)
Nane Manasyan / PanARMENIAN.Net
Most popular in the section
Controversy in quotations
There will be no ideal solution
Next Karabakh proposals will be even worse
Split of opposition votes
At focus
More articles in this section
Bizarre election promises Church taxation and restoration of monasteries in Western Armenia
From concessions to reunion Karabakh issue in election campaign
44 pages and no numbers RPA election pledges
Other articles
Latest news
2,000-year-old sculpture discovered in Saudi desert The 2,000-year-old site was discovered by a Franco-Saudi research team in an isolated area, in a private property.
The Armenian touch in Calcutta architecture: The Hindu Park Street, Calcutta’s iconic restaurant and bar street, has at least three other buildings credited to Armenians.
250 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan registered in the past week The Karabakh frontline troops continue holding the upper hand on the contact line and protecting their positions.
Yerevan school students visit VivaCell-MTS headquarters The students visited VivaCell-MTS HQ, met the General Manager Ralph Yirikian and got acquainted with the company’s activities