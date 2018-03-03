PanARMENIAN.Net - Serzh Sargsyan, the third and current president, probably the future prime minister of the country

Armen Sargsyan, the fourth elected president

Vigen Sargsyan, defense minister

Tigran Sargsyan, Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission, former prime minister of Armenia

Narek Sargsyan, president of the State Committee for Urban Development, former minister of urban development and Chief Architect of Yerevan

Artak Sargsyan, lawmaker from the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA), a businessman, the owner of SAS supermarket chain

Louisa Sargsyan, lawmaker from the Tsarukyan bloc

Robert Sargsyan, lawmaker from the RPA, the brother-in-law of Yerevan mayor Taron Margaryan

Alik Sargsyan, lawmaker from the RPA, former police chief

Avet Sargsyan, lawmaker from the RPA, the son of former Sisian mayor Lavrent Sargsyan and brother of the current mayor Artur Sargsyan

Aram Sargsyan, lawmaker from Yelk bloc, younger brother of late defense minister Vazgen Sargsyan (a representative of the political but not the ruling elite)