Dermot Mulroney joins Kate Winslet in “The Mountain Between Us”
February 3, 2017 - 10:47 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Dermot Mulroney is joining Kate Winslet and Idris Elba in the romantic drama “The Mountain Between Us”, Variety reports.
Hany Abu-Assad is directing the film for Fox 2000, while Peter Chernin and Jenno Topping are producing through Fox-based Chernin Entertainment.
The movie is based on Charles Martin’s 2010 bestselling novel about a surgeon and woman who fall in love after being stranded following a plane crash. They must figure out how to escape the mountain wilderness, where the temperature drops to the teens at night, while suffering broken ribs and a leg fracture.
Elba has been attached to “The Mountain Between Us” for the past year. “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” writer Chris Weitz penned the most recent draft of the screenplay, and J. Mills Goodloe and Scott Frank wrote earlier versions of the script.
Mulroney recently starred in “Sleepless” as a crime lord opposite Jamie Foxx. His other credits include “Zodiac,” “Lavender” with Abbie Cornish and Justin Long; “Dirty Grandpa,” with Zac Efron and Robert De Niro; “Truth” opposite Robert Redford and Cate Blanchett; and “August: Osage County” with Meryl Streep and Julia Roberts.
The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.
