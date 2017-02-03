New petition seeks to strengthen U.S.-Armenia economic relationship

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) has launched a petition, urging the Congress to work with the Administration to boost U.S.-Armenia trade and investment.

A historic U.S.-Armenia Trade and Investment Framework Agreement (TIFA) - a bilateral blueprint for the expansion of U.S.-Armenia economic relations - was signed in 2015, ANCA reminds.

In the petition, the Committee calls on the public to help build on that framework by asking their U.S. Senate and House Members to work actively on three key U.S.-Armenia economic priorities:

-- Encourage the Treasury Secretary to initiate negotiations toward a U.S.-Armenia Tax Treaty, a base-line accord among friendly economic partners that would eliminate the threat of double taxation of firms operating in both jurisdictions;

-- Encourage the leadership of the Millennium Challenge Corporation to extend an education-oriented grant to Armenia supporting Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) programs in public schools.

-- Encourage the Transportation Secretary to support commercially viable direct flights between the United States and Armenia, starting with Los Angeles to Yerevan connections.

