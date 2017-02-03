GoPro planning to release Hero 6 camera in 2017

PanARMENIAN.Net - If you've been following GoPro for the last few months through its Hero 5 production issues and Karma drone recall (now back on shelves), you're probably not surprised by a disappointing earnings report showing a net loss of $116 million. Now, the company has closed offices and shut down its entertainment division with an eye towards returning to profitability this year. Of course, for fans of its products, the question is what new devices are on the way, and while CEO Nick Woodman didn't drop any specific details, he did confirm that there will be a new Hero 6 action camera this year, Engadget reports.

Due to GoPro's issues, there was some speculation last year that the product could be pushed back or canceled, repeating the two-year gap between the Hero 4's release in 2014 and the Hero 5 last year.