Extradition of Russian citizens to third countries unacceptable: Moscow
February 3, 2017 - 14:15 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Moscow opposes the extradition of blogger Andrey Lapshin from Belarus to Azerbaijan, insisting on the unacceptability of extradition of Russian citizens to third countries, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.
"We consistently insist that the extradition of Russian citizens to third countries is unacceptable, and in order to make our position clear, we work intensively with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and competent authorities of Belarus," Zakharova told a briefing on Friday, February 3.
In mid-December 2016, Lapshin wrote that he had been detained in Minsk on the request of Azerbaijan, where he was included in a black list for a visit to Nagorno Karabakh "without consent of the Azerbaijani authorities." After the visit, he had entered Azerbaijan through Georgia using a Ukrainian passport. Baku accused the blogger of violation of country's legislation and put him on an international wanted list. The Prosecutor General's office in Minsk decided to extradite Lapshin to Azerbaijan several days after his detention.
Top stories
The Karabakh Defense Army troops continue controlling the situation on the contact line and protecting their positions.
The Nagorno Karabakh Defense Army troops refrained from retaliating to continue protecting their positions.
According to local media, Turkey is fencing its borders in the framework of the fight against terrorism and smuggling.
Karabakh Defense Army troops refrained from retaliating to continue controlling the situation along the entire line of contact.
Partner news
Latest news
Foo Fighters guitarist goes country for track from new solo album (video) Shiflett, previously a member of No Use for a Name, recorded third solo LP “West Coast Town” in Nashville. It will be released on April 14.
Cameron Crowe announces grunge-laden extended “Singles” OST The soundtrack captures the early ’90s Seattle sound with songs from Alice in Chains, Pearl Jam, Soundgarden, and Smashing Pumpkins.
Father John Misty talks Beyoncé, Lady Gaga collaborations The singer-songwriter – AKA Joshua Tillman – was one of several writers on the former singer’s track “Hold Up” from “Lemonade”.
GoPro planning to release Hero 6 camera in 2017 There was speculation last year that the product could be pushed back or canceled, repeating the gap between the Hero 4's release and the Hero 5.