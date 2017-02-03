Russia, U.S. yet to discuss Karabakh settlement: Moscow
February 3, 2017 - 16:22 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Cooperation between Russia and the United States on the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict under new Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has yet to be arranged, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Friday, February 3's briefing.
According to her, Moscow highly appreciates the role of public diplomacy in facilitating the resolution of conflicts.
"But the most important mission is to help social circles of conflicting parties realize the inevitability of peaceful search for mutually acceptable compromises," Zakharova said according to an RT video posted on YouTube.
