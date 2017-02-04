Gerard Butler to topline action film “Snow Ponies”

PanARMENIAN.Net - Gerard Butler is set to star in Snow Ponies, the action film that marks Darrin Prescott's directorial debut, The Hollywood Reporter reveals.

Sierra/Affinity is handling sales and will introduce the project to buyers this month at the Berlin Film Market.

The film follows a crew of men who travel across difficult terrain to deliver a mysterious package, but are forced to choose between survival and honor when they face brutal obstacles and bandits along the way.

The film, developed from a script written by Pat Healy, was featured on the 2006 version of the Blacklist.

Kelly McCormick will produce with 87eleven, with Butler and Alan Siegel who will produce through their G-BASE production company. Sierra’s Nick Meyer and Marc Schaberg will executive produce, along with Pat Healy and Bryan Brucks.

Butler is currently shooting STX's heist thriller Den of Thieves, also starring Pablo Schreiber, Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson and O'Shea Jackson.

Prescott is represented by WME and McCormick. Healy is represented by The Gersh Agency and Luber and Rocklin.

Principal photography is planned for later this year.