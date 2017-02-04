Gerard Butler to topline action film “Snow Ponies”
February 4, 2017 - 11:21 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Gerard Butler is set to star in Snow Ponies, the action film that marks Darrin Prescott's directorial debut, The Hollywood Reporter reveals.
Sierra/Affinity is handling sales and will introduce the project to buyers this month at the Berlin Film Market.
The film follows a crew of men who travel across difficult terrain to deliver a mysterious package, but are forced to choose between survival and honor when they face brutal obstacles and bandits along the way.
The film, developed from a script written by Pat Healy, was featured on the 2006 version of the Blacklist.
Kelly McCormick will produce with 87eleven, with Butler and Alan Siegel who will produce through their G-BASE production company. Sierra’s Nick Meyer and Marc Schaberg will executive produce, along with Pat Healy and Bryan Brucks.
Butler is currently shooting STX's heist thriller Den of Thieves, also starring Pablo Schreiber, Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson and O'Shea Jackson.
Prescott is represented by WME and McCormick. Healy is represented by The Gersh Agency and Luber and Rocklin.
Principal photography is planned for later this year.
Top stories
David Ritter's documentary detailed the history of the Genocide with disturbing graphic images of death and destruction.
The 4th season of the Emmy-winning drama will once again be comprised of three episodes which promise "extraordinary cases."
The film "Earthquake" is based on the real events surraunding the disastrous earthquake which struck Armenia in 1988.
The festival seeks to promote women’s creativity and establish a network among female filmmakers from different parts of the world.
Partner news
Latest news
U.S. job growth accelerates in January However, average pay barely rose, and the number of people working part-time but looking for full-time work rose.
Iranian baby allowed to travel to U.S. for life-saving surgery Iranian doctors told the child's parents weeks ago that she needed at least one urgent surgery to correct serious heart defects.
“Stranger Things” kids channel Ghostbusters in 1st look at season 2 The photo highlights the young characters, Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Mike (Finn Wolfhard) and Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin).
Turkey says kills 51 Islamic State militants in Syria Turkish forces have surrounded the town of al-Bab for weeks as part of an operation that has been going on for more than five months.