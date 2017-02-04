Armenian startup to develop project for World Bank
February 4, 2017 - 15:50 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian startup Fambox, which operates at the Gyumri Technology Center (GTC), will develop a project for the World Bank, using MarkLogic database, Digital Report says.
Prior to concluding the agreement with Fambox in early 2017, the bank's representatives had already analyzed the activities of Armenian startups back in August 2016.
According to GTC manager Amalia Yeghoyan, choosing Fambox was no accident.
"Technological skills of the developers are in full compliance with the presented requirements," she said.
The project is important for the GTC, as the use of MarkLogic technology is unprecedented in Armenia.
Assessing the test version provided by Fambox, the World Bank chose to startup as a partner with a 6-month contract.
