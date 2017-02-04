27% of Americans view Armenia as a friendly nation: YouGov
February 4, 2017 - 14:44 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - In a new poll conducted by YouGov, 27% of Americans said they consider Armenia a friendly nation.
Furthermore, 6% regarded the country an ally, 8% described the relationship as unfriendly, 2% said Armenia is an enemy, while 57% said they weren’t sure.
YouGov is an international Internet-based market research firm, whose methodology involves obtaining responses from an invited group of Internet users, and then weighting these responses in line with demographic information.
The research was conducted from January 28 to February 1, with YouGov asking 7,150 adults living in the United States the question: "Do you consider the countries listed below to be a friend or an enemy of the United States?"
Each respondent was asked his or her opinion about a random selection of 15 of 144 countries. The response options were "Enemy," "Unfriendly," "Friendly," "Ally", or "Not Sure" for each country listed.
Interestingly, 4% of U.S. respondents think Turkey is an enemy, and 24% believe the Muslim nation to be unfriendly.
20% and 8% of respondents think Azerbaijan and Georgia are friendly countries, and 6% and 2% consider the nations enemies, respectively.
North Korea, Iran, and Syria top the rankings as the most hostile countries with 57%, 41% and 32% of participants dubbing them as enemies.
Top stories
According to a government statement, the draft decision is in full compliance with the Armenian legislation.
Based on GDP per capita, Armenia ranks the 40th among developed countries, again outperformed by Turkey, Azerbaijan, Iran and Georgia.
With 119 countries reported, Armenia has a rating of 33.87 and is placed 19th among the least expensive countries.
The Armenian Government is set to approve a presidential decree on establishing a Consulate General in Dubai, UAE.
Partner news
Latest news
U.S. job growth accelerates in January However, average pay barely rose, and the number of people working part-time but looking for full-time work rose.
“Chronicle” star Alex Russell to topline sci-fi thriller “Attach” Russell made his screen debut in 2010 in the Australian film “Wasted on the Young,” and he subsequently starred in the “Carrie” remake.
“Lego Movie” sequel lands “Trolls” helmer Mike Mitchell Rob Schrab was previously named director, but sources say a parting of ways occurred due to "creative differences."
CW gives a pilot order for Greg Berlanti's “Black Lightning” If greenlit to a series, "Black Lightning" will be Berlanti's sixth comic-based project on the network following the other DC-based superhero series.