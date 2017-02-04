Airlines allowed to board nationals barred under U.S. Muslim ban

PanARMENIAN.Net - The U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agency has issued an advisory to airlines allowing them to board passengers from previously barred Muslim-majority countries after a U.S. judge temporarily halted a controversial travel ban, Al Jazeera reports.

The decision was taken after Seattle District Judge James Robart announced a temporary suspension of President Donald Trump's week-old executive order temporarily barring refugees and nationals from seven countries from entering the U.S.

Responding to the temporary block on his immigration order, Trump on Saturday, February 4 wrote on Twitter: "The opinion of this so-called judge, which essentially takes law-enforcement away from our country, is ridiculous and will be overturned!"

His first reaction was: "When a country is no longer able to say who can, and who cannot , come in & out, especially for reasons of safety &.security - big trouble!"

Spokespersons for Qatar Airways and U.S.-based United Airlines confirmed to Al Jazeera that they will board all passengers with valid travel documents that are affected by the order after receiving an advisory to do so from the CBP.

"As directed by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, nationals of the seven affected countries listed below and all refugees seeking admission presenting a valid, unexpired U.S. visa or [green card] will be permitted to travel to the United States and will be processed accordingly upon arrival," read a travel alert posted on Qatar Airways' website.