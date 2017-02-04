Airlines allowed to board nationals barred under U.S. Muslim ban
February 4, 2017 - 18:01 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agency has issued an advisory to airlines allowing them to board passengers from previously barred Muslim-majority countries after a U.S. judge temporarily halted a controversial travel ban, Al Jazeera reports.
The decision was taken after Seattle District Judge James Robart announced a temporary suspension of President Donald Trump's week-old executive order temporarily barring refugees and nationals from seven countries from entering the U.S.
Responding to the temporary block on his immigration order, Trump on Saturday, February 4 wrote on Twitter: "The opinion of this so-called judge, which essentially takes law-enforcement away from our country, is ridiculous and will be overturned!"
His first reaction was: "When a country is no longer able to say who can, and who cannot , come in & out, especially for reasons of safety &.security - big trouble!"
Spokespersons for Qatar Airways and U.S.-based United Airlines confirmed to Al Jazeera that they will board all passengers with valid travel documents that are affected by the order after receiving an advisory to do so from the CBP.
"As directed by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, nationals of the seven affected countries listed below and all refugees seeking admission presenting a valid, unexpired U.S. visa or [green card] will be permitted to travel to the United States and will be processed accordingly upon arrival," read a travel alert posted on Qatar Airways' website.
Top stories
Potential opponents are yet to rule out contesting her for the ballot but party sources say a Berejiklian victory is likely.
The report by Intcen, the EU intelligence centre, concluded that the coup was mounted by a range of opponents to Erdogan and his ruling AK Party.
The main part of the donation is for six surplus MiG-29 'Fulcrum' fighter aircraft, a long-standing requirement for the Serbian Air Force.
At the top of the list is Israel, whose tensions with Iran are high, particularly regarding the weapons deal with the US.
Partner news
Latest news
Eagles of Death Metal frontman talks Bataclan documentary The attack was part of a series of co-ordinated terrorist acts in the French capital on the night of November 13 2015, in which 130 people were killed.
Original “Mad Max” trilogy OST announced Set in a post-apocalyptic world, the franchise was revived in 2015 for “Mad Max: Fury Road,” with Tom Hardy taking over the lead role.
Fillon scandal boosts Macron in French presidential race Most corporate leaders had quietly placed their bets on Fillon, a center-right stalwart who was prime minister from 2007 to 2012.
Amazon hired 100,000 people last year, plans to hire 100,000 more Many of these new jobs were in fulfillment roles in the third and fourth quarters of the year, according to Amazon’s chief financial officer.