Trump agrees to meet NATO leaders in May
February 6, 2017 - 13:58 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - U.S. President Donald Trump agreed to meet alliance leaders in Europe in May in a phone call on Sunday, February 5 with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg that also touched on the separatist conflict in eastern Ukraine, the White House said, according to Reuters.
Trump was elected on a pledge to push NATO members to increase their funding to the western alliance to ease the financial burden on the United States.
This proposal has drawn opposition from both his fellow Republicans as well as Democrats and the idea has worried European allies who fear Russian President Vladimir Putin might take advantage.
A White House statement said Trump and Stoltenberg "discussed how to encourage all NATO allies to meet their defense spending commitments."
"President Trump agreed to join in a meeting of NATO leaders in Europe in May," the statement said.
Trump and Stoltenberg also "discussed the potential for a peaceful resolution of the conflict along the Ukrainian border."
Over the past week a flare-up in hostilities has erupted between the Ukrainian military and Russia-backed separatists, with each accusing the other of a new wave of shelling. More than 40 people have been killed in both government- and rebel-held areas.
Trump has drawn fire at home for wanting to warm up ties with Putin.
In an interview broadcast on Sunday during Fox Channel's Super Bowl pre-game show, Trump waved off concern from interviewer Bill O'Reilly that "Putin's a killer."
"We’ve got a lot of killers...You think our country’s so innocent? You think our country’s so innocent?" Trump said, citing the 2003 war in Iraq.
Top stories
Potential opponents are yet to rule out contesting her for the ballot but party sources say a Berejiklian victory is likely.
The report by Intcen, the EU intelligence centre, concluded that the coup was mounted by a range of opponents to Erdogan and his ruling AK Party.
The main part of the donation is for six surplus MiG-29 'Fulcrum' fighter aircraft, a long-standing requirement for the Serbian Air Force.
At the top of the list is Israel, whose tensions with Iran are high, particularly regarding the weapons deal with the US.
Partner news
Latest news
“Sámi Blood” wins big at 40th Goteborg Film Fest “Sámi Blood” tells the story of a teenage Sámi girl who resolves to leave behind her Sámi identity and find a new life in Uppsala during the 1930s.
Savages side project Kite roll out new track “Transition” (video) The track is the latest to be taken from the duo’s impending debut album Latent Whispers, which is to be released in May 2017.
The Libertines, All Saints, Metronomy and more to play Tramlines Fest 2017 Also on the bill at the acclaimed Sheffield city centre festival are Toots and the Maytals, The Coral, The Pharcyde, Twin Atlantic, among others.
Disney’s “Zootopia” tops Annie Awards with six wins In addition to Auli’i Cravalho’s win, Disney’s “Moana” took home an Annie for animated effects in a feature.