South America Armenians reject Lapshin's extradition to Azerbaijan
February 7, 2017 - 11:38 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian National Committee of South America delivered a letter to the Ambassador of Belarus in Argentina to protest the decision to extradite Russian-Israeli blogger Alexander Lapshin to Azerbaijan, Agencia Prensa Armenia reports.
"We wish to convey our most sincere concern over the decision of the Republic of Belarus to grant the extradition of digital journalist Alexander Lapshin to the Republic of Azerbaijan," said the letter signed by the Armenian National Committee of South America and Armenian Youth Federation of South America.
"Due to his trip to Nagorno Karabakh in 2012 he was included in the 'blacklist' made by the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry. Subsequently, he was accused of violating two clauses of Azerbaijan's criminal law 281.2, which punishes those who damage the territorial integrity of that country, and 318.2 that prohibits crossing Azeri borders without the required documents. Both laws have prison terms of up to eight years."
"As Argentine citizens descendants of Armenians we need to transmit you that we consider extremely dangerous for Lapshin to be handed over to the Azerbaijan authorities, and we hope to be able to arrange a meeting as soon as possible so that we can discuss the matter," finished the text.
Lapshin, 40, a dual Israeli-Russian citizen, divides his time between Israel and a few other places. He was arrested on December 15 in Minsk, the capital of Belarus, at the request of Azeri authorities who demanded his extradition. The arrest was made one day after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan.
Lapshin was arrested following his visits to Karabakh as well as due to critical posts in his Russian-language blog against Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.
Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko said on February 3 he expects a Russian-Israeli blogger jailed in the country for nearly two months to be extradited to Azerbaijan. Lukashenko suggested, however, that Israel could reach a deal with Azerbaijan to secure Alexander Lapshin’s release, "if it wishes."
Top stories
The Karabakh Defense Army troops continue controlling the situation on the contact line and protecting their positions.
The Nagorno Karabakh Defense Army troops refrained from retaliating to continue protecting their positions.
According to local media, Turkey is fencing its borders in the framework of the fight against terrorism and smuggling.
Karabakh Defense Army troops refrained from retaliating to continue controlling the situation along the entire line of contact.
Partner news
Latest news
French ex-president to face trial over campaign financing: source The prosecution claims Sarkozy exceeded a spending limit of 22.5 million euros by using false billing from a firm called Bygmalion.
Pentagon details plans for $30 billion budget boost The informal proposals represent the first attempt by Trump's Defense Department to halt an erosion of the military's readiness for combat.
Syrian refugee sues Facebook over fake news linking him to terrorism Facebook, not surprisingly, says it doesn't believe the lawsuit is "necessary" or "the most effective way" of addressing the problem.
$140 mln IFC funding seeks to boost clean energy supplies in Armenia The funding will go to a subsidiary of ContourGlobal, an international power-generation company that acquired the Vorotan Cascade in 2015.