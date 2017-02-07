Michael Sheen, Michelle Monaghan to star in “The Price of Admission”
February 7, 2017 - 11:44 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Michael Sheen and Michelle Monaghan will star in Peter Glanz’s dramedy/thriller “The Price of Admission”, Variety said.
John Powers Middleton and Alex Foster of The Middleton Media Group, Neda Armian (“Rachel Getting Married”) of Armian Pictures, Adrian Politowski’s Umedia, and Glanz will produce. Casey Affleck, nominated for a best actor Academy Award for “Manchester by the Sea,” will executive produce through his company’s partnership with Middleton, The Affleck/Middleton Project.
Radiant Films is launching international sales at the Berlin Film Festival’s European Film Market this week.
“The Price of Admission” is in the tradition of “Being John Malkovich” and “Birdman” — a unique story that’s part dramedy and part existential thriller. Sheen will portray a middling playwright undergoing a midlife crisis whose wife (Monaghan) grows tired of being second-fiddle to his work.
Glanz is directing the film from his own screenplay. He also wrote and helmed the comedy “The Longest Week,” starring Jason Bateman, as well as the short “A Relationship in Four Days.” Glanz’s other upcoming projects include Paramount Pictures’ untitled Byron Janis/Chopin Project with Martin Scorsese and “Race to the South Pole” for Ben Affleck and Matt Damon’s company Pearl Street Films, starring Casey Affleck.
Sheen stars in Tom Ford’s thriller “Nocturnal Animals” with Amy Adams and Jake Gyllenhaal, and alongside Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt in the sci-fi adventure “Passengers.” Monaghan stars in the Hulu series “The Path” opposite Aaron Paul and in Peter Berg’s film “Patriot’s Day.”
