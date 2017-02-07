Sienna Miller, Jacki Weaver, Christina Hendricks join “The Burning Woman”
February 7, 2017 - 12:10 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Sienna Miller, Jacki Weaver, Aaron Paul, and Christina Hendricks will star in the thriller “The Burning Woman” for Ridley Scott’s Scott Free production company, Variety said.
Ridley Scott’s son Jake Scott will direct from a script by Brad Ingelsby about a woman whose life is changed when her teenage daughter mysteriously disappears and she is left to raise her young grandson.
Producers are Ridley Scott, Kevin Walsh, and Mike Pruss for Scott Free. Erika Olde is executive producing. UTA is handling domestic rights.
Miller starred in James Gray’s “The Lost City of Z,” which will be released in April by Amazon and Bleecker Street, and in Ben Affleck’s “Live by Night.” Weaver starred in Jack Black’s “The Polka King,” which debuted at Sundance.
Paul stars on the Hulu series “The Path.” Hendricks starred in “Bad Santa 2” and will be seen in the comedy “Fist Fight.”
Jake Scott directed 1999’s “Plunkett and Macleane” and 2010’s “Welcome to the Rileys.” He’s worked mostly on music videos, directing for U2, Smashing Pumpkins, George Michael, Bush, and Tori Amos.
