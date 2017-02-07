Elon Musk’s Tesla, SpaceX join immigration amicus brief

PanARMENIAN.Net - Tesla and SpaceX, Elon Musk’s two companies, have joined an amicus brief filed by 97 tech companies in support of the state of Washington in its lawsuit against the federal government. The suit is challenging an executive order signed by President Trump that would temporarily halt issuance of travel and work visas to citizens of seven majority-Muslim countries. The two companies were noticeably absent from the brief, which included nearly every big-name tech company when it was filed over the weekend, The Verge says.

The brief states the court order affects operations at each company and that it “inflicts significant harm on American business, innovation, and growth.” Elon Musk’s firms had initially not joined the brief, with Musk choosing to work directly with Trump in an effort to reverse the order via the President’s Strategic and Policy Forum.

In a statement, a Tesla spokesperson said that “as soon as we saw the brief this morning, we insisted on being added.”

Musk said in a statement over the weekend that he would “express [his] objections to the recent executive order on immigration and offer suggestions for changes to the policy.”