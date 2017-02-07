Elon Musk’s Tesla, SpaceX join immigration amicus brief
February 7, 2017 - 12:54 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Tesla and SpaceX, Elon Musk’s two companies, have joined an amicus brief filed by 97 tech companies in support of the state of Washington in its lawsuit against the federal government. The suit is challenging an executive order signed by President Trump that would temporarily halt issuance of travel and work visas to citizens of seven majority-Muslim countries. The two companies were noticeably absent from the brief, which included nearly every big-name tech company when it was filed over the weekend, The Verge says.
The brief states the court order affects operations at each company and that it “inflicts significant harm on American business, innovation, and growth.” Elon Musk’s firms had initially not joined the brief, with Musk choosing to work directly with Trump in an effort to reverse the order via the President’s Strategic and Policy Forum.
In a statement, a Tesla spokesperson said that “as soon as we saw the brief this morning, we insisted on being added.”
Musk said in a statement over the weekend that he would “express [his] objections to the recent executive order on immigration and offer suggestions for changes to the policy.”
Top stories
B&H has released pricing on most of LG’s 2017 TV lineup, and the 2.57-millimeter-thick, 65-inch W series TV will cost $7,996.
Apple alleges that once it began cooperating with Korea's investigation of Qualcomm, the company withheld $1 billion in retaliation.
The cracked surface formed 3 billion years ago and was buried by layers of sediment, which all became stratified rock.
The Anime Strike channel is available to U.S. Amazon Prime members for $4.99 per month after a seven-day free trial.
Partner news
Latest news
French ex-president to face trial over campaign financing: source The prosecution claims Sarkozy exceeded a spending limit of 22.5 million euros by using false billing from a firm called Bygmalion.
Pentagon details plans for $30 billion budget boost The informal proposals represent the first attempt by Trump's Defense Department to halt an erosion of the military's readiness for combat.
Turkish writer: I was put on trial for talking about Armenian Genocide "I write about minorities and wanted to address the unspeakable tragedies of the past, to talk about the Armenian Genocide," Safak said.
$140 mln IFC funding seeks to boost clean energy supplies in Armenia The funding will go to a subsidiary of ContourGlobal, an international power-generation company that acquired the Vorotan Cascade in 2015.