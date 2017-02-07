First look at Scott Eastwood in "Pacific Rim: Uprising"
February 7, 2017 - 15:31 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The first look at Scott Eastwood's character in the upcoming "Pacific Rim: Uprising" has made its way out online via the actor's Instagram fanpage, AceShowbiz reports. He is seen sporting his Jaeger pilot armor on the movie set in Sydney, Australia.
The "Suicide Squad" actor sports blood over half of his face and his right arm. Some blood also stains the right side of his suit around his hips, suggesting that Eastwood might have just filmed a fighting scene.
The "Walk of Fame" actor is reportedly portraying Nate Lamber, a Jaeger pilot who joins the son of Stacker Pentecost (played by Idris Elba), Jake Pentecost (John Boyega). They will work together for a fight against Kaiju monster.
Boyega also shared the first official image of the movie via his Twitter account on Monday, February 6. The photo features his character in the movie, sitting alone somewhere in a dark place. He captioned it, "I am Pentecost. 2018. #PacificRimUprising."
Steven S. DeKnight from "Daredevil" serves behind the lens as well as pens the script for "Pacific Rim: Uprising" alongside Emily Carmichael, Kira Snyder and T.S. Nowlin from a story by Guillermo del Toro.
The movie will see the return of Rinko Kikuchi, Charlie Day and Burn Gorman. Cailee Spaeny and Jing Tian have been added to the cast. "Pacific Rim: Uprising" is set to open in U.S. theaters on February 23, 2018.
Top stories
David Ritter's documentary detailed the history of the Genocide with disturbing graphic images of death and destruction.
The 4th season of the Emmy-winning drama will once again be comprised of three episodes which promise "extraordinary cases."
The film "Earthquake" is based on the real events surraunding the disastrous earthquake which struck Armenia in 1988.
The festival seeks to promote women’s creativity and establish a network among female filmmakers from different parts of the world.
Partner news
Latest news
British PM May to visit China later this year May is keen to strengthen her hand by securing foreign support ahead of the complicated Brexit talks.
Merkel urges Putin to help end violence in eastern Ukraine Ukraine and NATO accuse the Kremlin of fuelling the conflict by supporting separatists with troops and weapons - a charge it denies.
Erdogan to hold phone conversation with Trump: Turkish officials Turkey has been angered by U.S. support to Syrian Kurdish militia fighting the Islamic State group considered as "terrorists" by Ankara.
Greece says IMF in disagreement on bailout measures Government spokesman Dimitris Tzannakopoulos leveled the accusation hours after the IMF board issued a statement on Greece.