First “Tomb Raider” on-set pics reveal Alicia Vikander as Lara Croft

PanARMENIAN.Net - The untitled Tomb Raider reboot is currently in production and the first photos of Alicia Vikander's Lara Croft have arrived. The 28-year-old Swedish actress is filming the reboot in South Africa, pulling off the role which was originally played by Angelina Jolie, AceShowbiz said.

Released via Daily Mail, the photos show Vikander with Lara Croft's traditional braid. She looks bold in low cut top and tight black trousers. Vikander also performs several stunts, including running on a high bar.

Vikander received an Oscar for her role as Gerda in "The Danish Girl", as well as gaining positive reviews for her role as Ava in "Ex Machina". Her other upcoming movies include "Birds Like Us", "Submergence", "Tulip Fever" and "Euphoria".

In "Tomb Raider" reboot, Vikander will play opposite Dominic West, who portrays Lara Croft's father Lord Richard Croft. Daniel Wu is also starring as a ship captain who assists Lara Croft to find her father. Emmy-nominated Walton Goggins is cast as the movie's main villain.

"Tomb Raider" reboot is still based on a popular video game of the same name. It follows the story of Lara Croft, who begins her first expedition to finish her father's research and aims to uncover ancient secrets to clear his disgraced name.

The reboot, which is directed by Roar Uthaug and handled by MGM and GK Films, is set to be released in U.S. theaters on March 16, 2018.