First “Tomb Raider” on-set pics reveal Alicia Vikander as Lara Croft
February 7, 2017 - 15:43 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The untitled Tomb Raider reboot is currently in production and the first photos of Alicia Vikander's Lara Croft have arrived. The 28-year-old Swedish actress is filming the reboot in South Africa, pulling off the role which was originally played by Angelina Jolie, AceShowbiz said.
Released via Daily Mail, the photos show Vikander with Lara Croft's traditional braid. She looks bold in low cut top and tight black trousers. Vikander also performs several stunts, including running on a high bar.
Vikander received an Oscar for her role as Gerda in "The Danish Girl", as well as gaining positive reviews for her role as Ava in "Ex Machina". Her other upcoming movies include "Birds Like Us", "Submergence", "Tulip Fever" and "Euphoria".
In "Tomb Raider" reboot, Vikander will play opposite Dominic West, who portrays Lara Croft's father Lord Richard Croft. Daniel Wu is also starring as a ship captain who assists Lara Croft to find her father. Emmy-nominated Walton Goggins is cast as the movie's main villain.
"Tomb Raider" reboot is still based on a popular video game of the same name. It follows the story of Lara Croft, who begins her first expedition to finish her father's research and aims to uncover ancient secrets to clear his disgraced name.
The reboot, which is directed by Roar Uthaug and handled by MGM and GK Films, is set to be released in U.S. theaters on March 16, 2018.
Top stories
David Ritter's documentary detailed the history of the Genocide with disturbing graphic images of death and destruction.
The 4th season of the Emmy-winning drama will once again be comprised of three episodes which promise "extraordinary cases."
The film "Earthquake" is based on the real events surraunding the disastrous earthquake which struck Armenia in 1988.
The festival seeks to promote women’s creativity and establish a network among female filmmakers from different parts of the world.
Partner news
Latest news
British PM May to visit China later this year May is keen to strengthen her hand by securing foreign support ahead of the complicated Brexit talks.
Merkel urges Putin to help end violence in eastern Ukraine Ukraine and NATO accuse the Kremlin of fuelling the conflict by supporting separatists with troops and weapons - a charge it denies.
Erdogan to hold phone conversation with Trump: Turkish officials Turkey has been angered by U.S. support to Syrian Kurdish militia fighting the Islamic State group considered as "terrorists" by Ankara.
Greece says IMF in disagreement on bailout measures Government spokesman Dimitris Tzannakopoulos leveled the accusation hours after the IMF board issued a statement on Greece.