Lenovo's new pro laptops include one for VR production
February 7, 2017 - 15:58 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Lenovo knows that it's not enough to build laptops that support virtual reality -- you need laptops that can create virtual reality, too. To that end, it's releasing a trio of pro workstations headlined by one that's primed for VR production, Engadget said.
The 17-inch ThinkPad P71 is certified as VR-ready by HTC, NVIDIA and Oculus, and has the power to back it up: you'll find both a mobile Xeon E3 processor and up to Quadro P5000 workstation graphics. Support for up to 64GB of RAM and four storage devices (across both conventional and solid-state drives) helps, too. You can also expect Thunderbolt 3 ports to plug in your displays and docks, while there's an optional 4K display for crisper non-VR visuals.
The other two rigs are designed more for portability than raw power. The 15-inch ThinkPad P51s is definitely the star of the bunch -- it's Lenovo's lightest and thinnest mobile workstation to date, coming in at a relatively modest 4.3 pounds and an Ultrabook-worthy 0.79 inches thick. It won't be as powerful as the P71, but you're still looking at 7th-generation Core processors, up to 32GB of RAM, an optional 4K display and Quadro M520M video. A more conventional ThinkPad P51 is on tap if you're willing to get a bulkier 15-inch machine in return for faster processors (including the P71's Xeon chip), faster optional graphics (the Quadro M2200M) and up to 64GB of memory, Engadget said.
Lenovo ships the P51s in March, and it'll be the most affordable of the batch with a starting $1,049 price. The P51 and P71, meanwhile, are both more expensive and relative latecomers: they'll arrive in April with respective starting prices of $1,399 and $1,849.
Top stories
B&H has released pricing on most of LG’s 2017 TV lineup, and the 2.57-millimeter-thick, 65-inch W series TV will cost $7,996.
Apple alleges that once it began cooperating with Korea's investigation of Qualcomm, the company withheld $1 billion in retaliation.
The cracked surface formed 3 billion years ago and was buried by layers of sediment, which all became stratified rock.
The Anime Strike channel is available to U.S. Amazon Prime members for $4.99 per month after a seven-day free trial.
Partner news
Latest news
British PM May to visit China later this year May is keen to strengthen her hand by securing foreign support ahead of the complicated Brexit talks.
Merkel urges Putin to help end violence in eastern Ukraine Ukraine and NATO accuse the Kremlin of fuelling the conflict by supporting separatists with troops and weapons - a charge it denies.
Erdogan to hold phone conversation with Trump: Turkish officials Turkey has been angered by U.S. support to Syrian Kurdish militia fighting the Islamic State group considered as "terrorists" by Ankara.
Greece says IMF in disagreement on bailout measures Government spokesman Dimitris Tzannakopoulos leveled the accusation hours after the IMF board issued a statement on Greece.